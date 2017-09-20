Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs made headlines earlier this week when an Instagram of his criticizing Sean Spicer's appearance at the Emmys went viral. In the post, the Harry Potter alum described the former White House press secretary as a "poisonous purveyor of lies" with "the aura of a giant festering abscess."

When chatting with TV Guide at the Star Trek: Discovery premiere on Tuesday, Isaacs expressed no regrets about speaking up against Spicer, whom he compared on Instagram to one of Hitler's right-hand men, Joseph Goebbels.

"I think I only said what a million people were thinking," Isaacs told us. "The people in the room, the people who were in the party and the people who were watching at home thought it wasn't funny. And he's not funny and the things he's standing for, the things he represented, the things he advocated and even the things he didn't believe, but said anyways are not funny and maybe shouldn't have been satirized."

Sean Spicer Made a Surprise Cameo at the Emmys

Although some viewers found Spicer's Emmys cameo amusing, it became the subject of harsh criticism for the way it normalized the veteran of the Trump administration and the pernicious undermining of truth he represents. After taking a photo kissing Spicer on the cheek at the Emmys, Late Late Show host James Corden apologized during his monologue on Monday, expressing regrets over his actions. "Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo," Corden said. "In truth, I am disappointed by it as well."

It wasn't as epic as Isaac's scathing takedown of Spicer, but few things are.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. How will you be watching?

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS. )