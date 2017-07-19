The boys of Supernatural stopped by Conan O'Brien's first live show at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and they're certainly kicking the con off in style.

Conan opened the show with obligatory jokes about recent events, including a hilarious cold open set in Themyscira and a pretty pointed dig at Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo. The cast of Netflix's Brightworld also made an appearance to promote the film, but Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles definitely stole the show.

After a few lighthearted jokes about Stephen Amell's recent suggestion that Arrow and Supernatural have a crossover episode, (not likely, but still nice to dream about) Ackles brought out a surprise birthday gift for Padalecki.

As they tell it, back in the olden days of Supernatural's first season, they used to sneak kegs into each others trailers after work and drink them dry as young men do. As they've aged, however, the kegs turned into half kegs then pint kegs and then eventually no kegs, but this year Ackles decided to bring the tradition back.

Conan had a keg (of Jensen Ackles' craft beer line) rolled out, and it didn't take Padalecki very long to decide that the occasion definitely called for a keg stand. Happy birthday, Jared, but remember -- Comic Con is a marathon, not a sprint.

