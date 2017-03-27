Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jared Padalecki is a father again!

The Supernatural star posted a photo of his wife Genevieve and their newborn baby girl on Instagram Monday. The couple named their tiny daughter Odette Elliott Padalecki and are using her birth to raise money for two of their favorite charitable causes.

"Please welcome Odette Elliott Padalecki to the world y'all !!!," Padalecki captioned the photo. "Gen and I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by raising funds and awareness for two of her favorite causes! Gen has collaborated with @popandsuki to release a (very) limited edition leather heart that you can monogram like Odette's :) Please help us spread the love!!"

The leather name tags cost $40 in the Pop and Suki webstore, but half of the proceeds will be split between Planned Parenthood and the Human Rights Campaign.

Odette is the third child for the Padaleckis, who have been married since 2010. They also have two boys, Thomas Colton, 5, and Austin Shepherd, 3.

Padalecki currently stars as Sam Winchester on The CW's Supernatural, which airs Thursdays at 8/7c.

