The saga of Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) may be getting a steamy new twist, if this new teaser for the forthcoming fourth season is any indication.

In the preview, Petra (Yael Grobglas) get Jane to admit that she's not "100 percent" over Rafael, just before Jane's shown disrobing and entering a bathroom that appears to have Rafael taking a shower in it.

Now, there are some perfectly rational explanations that might exist for this encounter:

Perhaps she was looking for her first love, Adam (Tyler Posey), who she seems to have rekindled an easy spark with? Is this cut-together footage of their past? Are we looking at some editing trickery that splices together two wholly unrelated clips for intrigue's sake?

However, given the continued interest -- especially by Baldoni -- in seeing Jane and Rafael reunite, this might be just a preview of the Jane-Rafa romance to come.

Jane the Virgin premieres Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on the CW.

