Say goodbye to Zen Rafael! When Jane the Virgin returns, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will be reverting back to some of his previous, less Jane-approved habits.

With the Marbella under Luisa's (Yara Martinez) control, Raf will stop at nothing to get his hotel back -- including teaming up with a very questionable ally. Although this relationship will begin as business, the consequences of this team-up will quickly start to affect Rafael's personal life in ways that will have Jane (Gina Rodriguez) questioning whether the Marbella is really worth it. At least Jane will have her hot new suitor Adam (Tyler Posey) to distract her from getting too caught up in Raf's drama...

Jane the Virgin returns Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on the CW.

