Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

When Petra (Yael Grobglas) broke things off with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) on Jane the Virgin, she wasn't joking. After years of chasing his affection, Petra is finally done pining after her ex-husband — and men, in general.

"We are going to move Petra this year towards that position as the beloved, as the person who is chased a little bit," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman tells TV Guide.

So while Rafael is reverting back to his old douchebag ways, Petra truly will be working towards turning over a new leaf this season, realizing that she is worthy of someone who loves and respects her as much as she does them. The only question that now remains is: who will that mystery man be?

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)