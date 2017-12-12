Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Love was in the air for Rafael (Justin Baldoni) in Jane the Virgin's midseason finale, but can the same be said for Jane (Gina Rodriguez)?

After sharing an unexpected kiss, things between the former couple will be one step forward, a few steps back when the CW telenovela returns — but stepping back might be exactly what the pair need! If Jane and Raf are to have any chance at getting back together, they're going to have to move apart to help themselves move forward in the wake of that steamy smooch.

But will Rafael pack all of his feelings for Jane back up if she isn't all-in right away? Or will Jane decide to open her window a bit more and open her heart to a new tenant?