Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

There's another love triangle brewing on Jane the Virgin, but this time it's Rafael (Justin Baldoni) who's caught in the middle.

When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) finds out about Raphael and Petra's (Yael Grobglas) hook-up, she's going to have some weird feelings that Rafael is falling for his other ex again.

"Right now, everybody is kind of in a nice equilibrium - Jane and Petra and Rafael -- and once Rafael starts to have feelings for Petra, that does change the dynamic between all of them," Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman tells us.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

Is Jane just worried that Petra will ruin Rafael's peacekeeper abilities in their trio or is she falling for her ex again? Urman doesn't rule out a Jane-Rafael reunion, teasing only that "people's feelings are constantly evolving."

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)

Additional reporting by Kaitlin Thomas