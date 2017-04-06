Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) will be surrounded by people she loves in the upcoming Jane the Virgin season finale.

In an Instagram the actress posted Wednesday night, Rodriguez shared a cute snap of the cast that included Jane's baby daddy Raphael (Justin Baldoni), her alleged first love (Tyler Posey) and -- you might want to sit down for this -- Michael (Brett Dier)!

Jane the Virgin shocked viewers (and broke many hearts in the process) when Jane's husband Michael died earlier this year due to an undetected side effect from the gunshot wound he sustained in the Season 2 finale.

With Jane finally ready to begin dating again and the introduction of Posey as someone from Jane's past in the season finale, will Michael make one last appearance to help the love of his love transition into her next chapter?



Emails to The CW were not immediately returned.

Jane the Virgin returns Monday, April 24 at 9/8c on The CW.

My beautiful, weird, funky tv family. God. I love them all. #janethevirgin #seasonFinale A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)