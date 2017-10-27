Now Playing Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Is Rooting for Jane and Rafael

Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is so close to making her official literary debut on Jane the Virgin, and soon fans will get the chance to read her first novel in real life!

Simon & Schuster's Adams Media is publishing Snow Falling, the historical romance novel by Jane Gloriana Villanueva. The book follows railroad tycoons, hotel booms, and the exciting expansion of 1902 Miami — not to mention tons of complicated romantic relationships, much like Jane's own life.

This is great news for Jane the Virgin fans, who are as invested in Jane's career as her love life. Viewers have watched Jane go from a struggling teacher to taking the leap to follow her dreams of a writing career to finally publishing her first romance novel. And thanks to the publication of Snow Falling, fans can now share in this accomplishment on a whole new level!

Snow Falling will hit shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 14. You can read an excerpt on Mashable and preorder it on Amazon right now!

Jane the Virgin airs Fridays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)