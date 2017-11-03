Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) may be back together with her first love on Jane the Virgin, but is Adam (Tyler Posey) also first in our hearts?

Over the years, Jane has had a slew of different love interests — some good, some bad, some long-lasting, some we can barely remember. And now that Jane is back with Adam and things with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are so rocky, we can't help but look back on all of Jane's many romantic flings to see how all the men in her life stack up.

At the end of the day, we're all Team Jane above all else, but that doesn't mean we don't also have strong opinions about the men in her life. So where does Adam fall in the grand scope of her love life? And has Rafael's current bad behavior affected his standing? Check out the full ranking of Jane's love interests below.

8. Dax (Diego Boneta)

After Jane and Michael broke up, Jane attempted to get back in the dating scene by going out with the handsome tech guy who fixed her computer. At first, their date appeared to be the stuff of a teen girl's dream circa 2006, with Dax teaching Jane how to skateboard. Unfortunately, when Jane suggested they meet up for Date #2 that weekend, Dax dropped the bombshell that he can't because he had plans with his girlfriend. Yeah, no. Dax was the worst.

7. Fabian (Francisco San Martin)

Fabian was a total dummy, but he wasn't without his redeeming qualities. When Jane first began her fling with Fabian, he was completely doting towards her and so unafraid of commitment it was almost scary. However, Jane and Fabian's different expectations regarding the nature of their relationship showed a darker side of Fabian, with him lashing out at her and Rogelio when he learned Jane only was using him for sex.

6. Dennis (Christopher Allen)

This is no knock on Dennis, per se, but he and Jane were never going to work. No matter how funny or understanding Dennis could be, nothing was ever going to change the fact that he was Michael's old partner. Jane needed someone who could help take her mind off the loss of Michael and Dennis did the exact opposite.

5. Sam (Miles Gaston Villanueva)

Oh Sam, we hardly knew 'ye — which is actually going to work in your favor right now. Because we know so little about Sam other than the fact that he was worthy of a 17-month long crush on Jane's part, we can let our imaginations run wild. Before she met Michael, Sam was Jane's perfect guy: smart, handsome, a total bookworm. It was only Jane's chance meeting with Michael at her 21st birthday party that ended her relationship with Sam (and ended the first of her many, many love triangles).

4. Adam Alvaro

Adam seems like a very sweet person and we love the way he's been able to help Jane reconnect with a more carefree side of herself. That being said, he has a lot of maturing to do before we can see him and Jane making a go of it long-term. Sure, he's really good with Mateo, but is Adam really ready for the commitment of being a step-father? Hell no! He's just incredibly impulsive (as turning down that career-changing job offer for Jane proved) and it's only a matter of time before the consequences of his choices fully dawn on him.

3. Professor Chavez (Adam Rodriguez)

Although Jane and the Lord Emperor of Smug Condescension Professor Chavez got off to a rocky start — not to mention the whole skeevy teacher-student dynamic — it was great to see Jane match minds with someone who could really challenge her intellectually. We never got to really see what Jane and Professor Chavez's relationship would look like because she got back with Michael right when it was heating up, but we can see them having made a very well-suited couple. Although Rogelio probably wouldn't have enjoyed having someone else so suave and handsome join the family.

2. Rafael Solano

Just because we may be mad at Raf right now doesn't mean we don't love him. After losing the Marbella, he's become morally untethered as he struggles with his identity without the cushion of wealth. But we know that underneath Douche Rafael is the great guy who has been Jane's best friend for years, who is a great father and who is one of her great loves. Hopefully we can meet that Rafael again before he crosses a line he can never return from.

1. Michael Cordero (Brett Dier)

As happy as we are to see Jane happy again, we still aren't over Michael, to be honest. The life he and Jane were in the process of building together was everything she ever wanted, and they understood each other in a way none of Jane's other romantic partners have been able to match. Michael made her laugh, supported her career, loved Mateo with all his heart and, don't forget, even taught Jane to love cats, which was no easy feat. Adam might be Jane's first love, but Michael was Jane's first true love and nothing and no one will ever be able to take that away.

Jane the Virgin airs Fridays at 9/8c on the CW.

