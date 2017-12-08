[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the midseason finale of Jane the Virgin. Read at your own risk!]

And here we go again!

Friday's midseason finale of Jane the Virgin ended with the on-again, off-again lovebirds Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) sharing one hell of a romantic smooch.

After processing her heartbreak over Adam (Tyler Posey) on the road with Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Alba (Ivonne Coll), Jane returned home to find a very enamored Rafael waiting for her. After giving Jane a much-needed pep talk about her writing career — mirroring the day they met and first began falling for each other — Rafael decided it was his turn to "be brave," and he leaned in and kissed Jane.

After where Jane and Raf were at the beginning of the season — not to mention the fact he was allegedly head over heels in love with Petra (Yael Grobglas) not that long ago — we didn't think we'd see a kiss between the pair so soon, but we're not exactly complaining. The entire episode built up to that romantic cliffhanger, flashing back to all the times Rafael has supported and helped push Jane towards her dreams over the years. While these scenes provided context for Rafael's resurfacing feels for his ex, more importantly, they also reminded viewers how good Jane and Raf can be when they aren't tearing each other down or lying to one another.

It'll be interesting to see how Jane and Rafael proceed from this moment, seeing as nothing has every come easy in their relationship. And lest we forget, Jane had just admitted that she wasn't completely ready to jump back into a relationship so soon after getting her heart broken again. The other matter to consider, of course, is how Petra will take the news of any potential reconciliation between the pair. She was the one who ended things with Rafael this time, but we'd hate to see anything strain her relationships with either Raf or Jane. She'll need all the support she can get after seemingly killing her twin sister Anezka, even if it was in self defense.

Sadly, we're going to have to wait until Jane the Virgin returns on Friday, Jan. 26 (9/8c, The CW) to see the full ramifications of Jane and Rafael's latest kiss. But let's take a cue from Rafael and let ourselves be optimistic about where their relationship goes next.

