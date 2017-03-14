Jane Lynch may soon be making her way back to scripted TV.

The Emmy-winning actress and host of Hollywood Game Night has been cast in Relatively Happy, a new NBC comedy pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The multi-camera comedy follows an adult brother and sister (Jon Rudnitsky and Genevieve Angelson) who move in together after one of them suffers a loss.

Lynch will appear in the series as divorce attorney Bobbi Martin, the scotch-loving boss and mentor of Rudnitsky's Henry. The role was originally written for a man, but according to THR, writers Max Mutchnick (Will and Grace) and Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) quickly realized Lynch was the "best person" for the job.

Lynch's last scripted series, the single-camera CBS' comedy Angel From Hell, was pulled from the schedule after five episodes.