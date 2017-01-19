Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jane Lynch, best known for playing hilariously villainous cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on Glee, will take a serious turn as former Attorney General Janet Reno in Discovery's Manifesto, an upcoming limited series about the Unabomber, TVLine reports.

Manifesto continues the '90s crime story trend kicked into high gear by FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson, tackling the capture of Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, who terrorized the nation through his mail bombing campaign from 1978 to 1995.

Paul Bettany will play Kaczynski, with Avatar's Sam Worthington as Jim Fitzgerald, the FBI profiler who helped devise the plan that took Kaczynski down.

Janet Reno was the Attorney General for the length of Bill Clinton's presidency, and the Unabomber case was one of the most prominent ones she prosecuted. Reno died last November.

Kaczynski is currently serving eight life sentences in the ADX Florence supermax federal prison.

Manifesto begins production Jan. 30 and is slated to premiere later this year.