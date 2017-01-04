James Van Der Beek will star as Diplo in Viceland's first scripted series.

Currently titled What Would Diplo Do?, the comedy is described as "Louie meets WorldStarHipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap" and will follow the Dawson's Creek actor as a fictional version of the Grammy-winning DJ Diplo.

Van Der Beek will write the six-episode series and executive produce alongside Diplo, Deadline reports. The actor will also serve as showrunner. Brandon Dermer, who is best known for his music video work, will direct.

This isn't the first time the Beek has played Diplo. He starred in and produced an online concert promo which followed a day in the life of the musician.

"I had that day free, I did a quick rewrite and found that it came easily," Van Der Beek told Deadline about the initial video. "It was fun and that was it, I never thought it would lead to a series."

"I've enjoyed deconstructing my own image quite a bit over the years, but to have the chance to do it with a global megastar like Diplo who's letting us to do something fun and ridiculous that few people have the balls to allow is crazy," the actor continued. "To get to work with this creative team within a Viceland aesthetic is fun on a whole new level."

Since Dawson's Creek ending in 2003, Van Der Beek's other credits include Don't Trust the B-- in Apartment 23, How I Met Your Mother and CSI: Cyber, which was canceled in 2016.

What Would Diplo Do? is slated to premiere later in 2017.