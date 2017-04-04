James Corden is heading home! The Late Late Show will broadcast three special episodes from London this summer.

CBS announced Tuesday that Corden will tape his show from Central Hall Westminster in his hometown, where he'll put a British twist on The Late Late Show's signature segments.

"To bring The Late Late Show to London is a dream come true for me," Corden said in a statement. "I'm incredibly proud of the show and we're going to do our best to make this week in London memorable."

Corden commemorated the exciting news by releasing a video of himself and bandleader Reggie Watts packing up the entire Late Late Show studio ahead of the series' first international trip.

The Late Late Show's London episodes will air June 6-8 on CBS (and June 7-9 on the U.K.'s Sky1).

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)