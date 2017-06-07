Less than a week after the London Bridge attack which left eight dead, James Corden is speaking up about the strength of his beloved homeland. During a week in which the Late Late Show is being broadcast from London, he paid tribute to the city and its diverse people.

"I'm so sad and I think about all the times since I took this job that I've had to open our show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," he said of recent tragic events. "But this time it felt incredibly close to home."

Members of his staff were out in London enjoying themselves Saturday night, the day of the attacks, and they're all staying in a hotel about two minutes away from where it happened. "Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show in this city," he continued. "I couldn't disagree more."

Reiterating that life goes on despite horrific events like the one last week, Corden noted that the country is about to elect a new Prime Minister in a few days.

"And we're gonna bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we've ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer," he said before adding that the individuals who carried out the attack "would hate that too."

"I'm so proud to be broadcasting from my hometown. I'm proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid," he continued. "It may be the worst weather in the world but it's still my favorite city."

