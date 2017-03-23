James Corden sent his "heartfelt thoughts" to London in a somber message addressing the terrorist attacks on Wednesday.

"I know a lot of people in Britain watch this show, there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and, of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this," Corden, who grew up in London, said on Wednesday's The Late Late Show.

Earlier that day, an unnamed assailant drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge before attempting to enter Parliament with a knife. Four people died in the attack, including a police officer and the terrorist, and many more were injured.

"Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home," Corden said. "And it's funny, when something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.

"London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city," he continued. "One thing is for sure, if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please."

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)