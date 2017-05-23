The terror attack at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England happened as James Corden began taping Monday's episode of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles, and Corden responded with a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of the people of England's second-largest city.

At the time of taping, preliminary reports of the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert were just coming in; since then, the death toll has risen to 22 and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

But Corden was mostly thinking of the people of the city, a place he loves, and opened the show with thoughts and prayers for everyone involved in the attack.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," Corden said.

"Many of you won't ever have been to Manchester, but you'll definitely have heard of it," he continued. "It's famous all over the world for so many wonderful things. Great football teams -- Man City, Man United. It's famous for incredible music, Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer. It's a place full of comedies and curries and character. But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight," he concluded. "All of the staff at the Man Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight. We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."

