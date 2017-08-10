If you're James Corden or Jeffrey Tambor, John Boyega is someone worth fighting for.

During Wednesday night's Late Late Show, the two duked it out over the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star in a surprisingly accurate spoof of the Brandy and Monica hit, "The Boy Is Mine."

Just like its predecessor, the video featured silky pajamas, fierce hair flips and biting one-liners set against a smooth, harp-driven R&B track. If you closed your eyes, you'd still know it's Corden and Tambor but that just makes it all the more entertaining.

Why? Don't worry about why.

Singing aside, Tambour is gearing up for Season 4 of Transparent which will see his character, Maura, make a shocking discovery about her family while speaking at a conference in Israel. The drama-filled season premieres Sept. 22 on Amazon. Meanwhile, Boyega is set to star in the eighth Star Wars film slated for release this December.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)