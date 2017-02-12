The Late Late Show host James Corden brought his charm -- and rapping skills -- to the stage of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

Officially kicking things off after a performance by Adele, the first-time emcee -- who replaced longtime host LL Cool J for the 2017 ceremony -- started the show on a light note, with a "disaster" of an opening number that included (probably pre-planned) malfunctions like his entrance platform not rising as it should, resulting in Corden tumbling down the stairs and losing a shoe in the process.

Corden then launched into a rap about trying to perform under pressure, name-checking several nominees and performers including Drake, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Sturgill Simpson (who looked less than thrilled after a quip about how Google would crash thanks to people trying to find out who he was). He even got a Trump slam in there, saying that we don't know what comes next with Trump as president.

Corden has ingratiated himself with several music superstars through his recurring "Carpool Karaoke" skit on The Late Late Show. His parents, Malcolm and Margaret, who were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary Sunday, were also in attendance and "interviewed" their son on the red carpet.

Check out our complete Grammy Awards coverage here

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)