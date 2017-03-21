As the hubbub around Hamilton slowly dies down, James Corden debuted his own political musical on Monday's Late Late Show.

Joined by Timeless' Abigail Spencer, Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt and Matilda the Musical's Tim Minchin, Corden performed Donald: The Musical, a four-minute spoof of the Matilda song "When I Grow Up," with the lyrics changed to be about Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and Sean Spicer's dreams as children.

"When I grow up, I will eliminate Obamacare, replace it with -- well, I don't care. If you choose to be sick, you should just suck it up," Minchin's young Trump sings.

However, by the end of the musical, the foursome rips off their name tags and encourages the audience to be the change they want to see. "And if it's not right. You have to set it right. Because nobody else is going to put it right for me. Nobody but us is going to change this story," the cast sings.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)