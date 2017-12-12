You better watch out: James Corden is comin' to town and he's bringing a busload of celebrities with him.

Just in time for the holidays, the Late Late Show host enlisted some of music's biggest stars to spread some Christmas cheer with a special rendition of "Santa Clause is Comin' to Town" during his famed Carpool Karaoke segment.

Watch as the likes of Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more take on the classic song during this festive mashup of segments recorded earlier this year. The video also includes Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson. Which one was your favorite?

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)