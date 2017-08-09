Before Chester Bennington's passing on July, Linkin Park filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke and now it's up to his family to decide whether or not it will air. James Corden spoke about the episode, which was reportedly filmed on July 14, less than a week before his death.

"We will approach it in whichever manner either his family or the people involved in that episode....however they would like it to be handled," he told the Associated Press. "We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to any wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it. It's completely up to them and that's a conversation we haven't even thought about right now."

The band previously teased their appearance on the Apple Music series.

Carpool Karaoke airs new episodes weekly. This season will feature celebrity pairings like Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson , John Cena and Shaq, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner and more.