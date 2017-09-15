Fox made Lethal Weapon into a moderate success and now it will not give up the ghost of making yesteryear action movies into hit series. That's actually good news because the network has convinced James Cameron -- yes, the James Cameron -- to adapt his '90s Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer True Lies into a series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For those out of the loop, True Lies is the masterpiece where Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a boring suburban dad by day and super spy with Tom Arnold as his partner by night, until his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) starts to figure it out and ends up in the spy game herself. A very young Eliza Dushku plays their daughter. There's a very intense, bizarre and iconic striptease from Curtis in the first act and the entire family has to jump onto the outside of a fighter jet to escape the terrorists trying to kill them at the end. It is awesome and honestly some of Arnie's best work

Fox has handed Cameron a put-pilot agreement, which means they have to pay him if they don't pick it up to series. While the action movie making legend wrote, directed and produced the original film, he'll be hanging out in the back as executive producer for the series. Arrow boss Marc Guggenheim is penning the first script, which McG is set to direct. That makes total sense because if you're going to have a show where stuff blows up, you call McG.

The new series will center on a seemingly normal suburban couple whose apparently happy marriage gets turned upside down when it's revealed one of them is a spy. No official word on the stripteases or fighter jets though. We'll keep you posted.

This is Cameron's first foray into television since Fox adapted his Terminator series into a TV show over a decade ago. He's been otherwise busy making Avatar sequels, yes plural, which will continue to roll out over the next few years through 2025, because technology.

The agreement apparently doesn't mandate that Arnold needs to make a cameo appearance, which is a mistake, but we are crossing our fingers that Cameron, Guggenheim and McG know what the right thing to do here is.