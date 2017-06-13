It's always hard to trust new characters on an established show, and Tuesday's (June 13th) episode of iZombie is a perfect example of why.

Rachel (Ella Cannon) seemed like a totally terrified, innocent bystander, desperate to get answers about a bizarre zombie conspiracy theory at first. Still, we didn't quite trust her because DUH, and it turns out those suspicions were totally right.

Either Shawna (Sarah Jurgens) or Rachel was bound to be an undercover journalist, and since Shawna turned out to be a super fan who spends a little too much time fangirling on Tumblr, that left Rachel to pick up the scoop -- and pick it up she did.

The CW's 2017-2018 Fall TV Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

During Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine's (David Anders) rescue mission, Rachel snapped a photo of Liv in full rage mode, and then she followed it up with some wide-eyed questions to Ravi (Rahul Kohli) about what exactly zombies were. Bummer for Team Zombie that she turned that story, photo and all, into her editor, and it wound up on the newsstands the very next day. Not to mention, all those quotes from a licensed medical practitioner...

Now, Liv's got to prove that she's a real, live girl, and from the peek at next week's episode, that means getting a tan and dying her hair back to blonde. It's probably nice for McIver not to have to sit in the zombie makeup chair for hours, but we already miss zombie Liv.

iZombie airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)