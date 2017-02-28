When iZombie returns, the love triangle between Peyton (Aly Michalka), Blaine (David Anders) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will be in full swing. And if you're still figuring out where your allegiance lies, then who better to turn to than the stars themselves?

When asked to weigh the pros and cons of Peyton's two suitors, Michalka explained: "I think that there's a danger and an excitement to dating someone like Blaine that attracts her to him initially. And I think she's sexually attracted to him on a physical level. Whereas I think with Ravi, it's very much on an intellectual level based in friendship."

Of course, there wouldn't be a love triangle to deal with if Blaine hadn't come down with amnesia after taking the cure -- a development Kohli pointed out as being entirely too well-timed.

"It's kind of a funny one because the only reason Peyton even had a thing with Blaine is because she didn't know who he was. He was obviously hiding who he was, and then he got amnesia," Kohli said. "Convenient."

But then Kohli's co-star Robert Buckley took the debate to a whole new level when he asked Kohli to explain why he -- not his character -- is truly the best suitor of them all. And you know what? Kohli made a fairly decent argument. He does have that network TV money after all, which can apparently buy you some -- but not all -- of a nice dinner.

iZombie returns Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c on the CW.

