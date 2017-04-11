Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Can the iZombie writers read our minds? That's the explanation that makes the most sense after watching this week's episode, which featured our imaginary boyfriend Major (Robert Buckley) chowing down on teen girl brain.

When a father and daughter are killed in a suspicious car crash, Liv (Rose McIver) takes it upon herself to eat the brains of the bank manager father, leaving Major to take on the memories and personality of the 15-year-old girl. Hilarity naturally ensues, and we never want to forget a single moment of it.

When we wake up, this is the first thing we want to think about. When we go to sleep, this is what we want to dream about. When we die, these are the images we want projected onto our tombstone. To make sure we won't ever forget a single sassy remark, exasperated eyebrow raise or exaggerated sigh, we compiled all the best moments from when Major was on teen girl brain!

1. When he tried to give Ravi (Rahul Kohli) relationship advice.





2. When he couldn't believe how out of touch Liv was.





3. When he was extremely hyperbolic, but in the most charming way possible.





4. When he had a major sass attack during an interrogation.





5. When he appreciated the many levels of Katy Perry songs.





6. When he didn't allow Ravi to reduce his natural, emotional reaction.





7. When he was kind of a brat to his father figure/ex-girlfriend.





8. When he made it clear he's definitely Team Ravi all the way.





9. When he wasn't shy about his insecurities.





10. When he wasn't afraid to verbalize his feelings.





11. When he made Ravi admit what we all already know.





12. When he took shirtless selfies.

