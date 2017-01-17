The talented casts of The Flash and Supergirl will soon come together for a musical crossover episode featuring the Music Meister, but if the cast of iZombie gets their way, there could be another musical hour coming to The CW in the future.

"We've been lobbying hard for a musical episode," David Anders, who plays the musically inclined amnesiac Blaine on The CW series, revealed to TVGuide.com while promoting the show at the Television Critics Association winter previews. "We've been compared to Buffy in the past and Buffy did one."

Although the zombie series has not yet been picked up for a fourth season and production on the third recently wrapped, the cast -- which also includes Rose McIver, who showed off her pipes during a second season episode in which Liv consumed the brains of an aspiring country singer, and Aly Michalka, who performs music with her sister AJ -- is hopeful they'll be back and that getting fans involved in their campaign will help convince the writers to make it happen.

However, there are at least a couple members of the cast who would like nothing more than to put the kibosh on an episode that would require them to sing on screen, arguing that just because The Flash and Supergirl are tackling a musical doesn't mean iZombie should.

"It's not like Taco Bell sees the Whopper doing so well and goes, 'Oh yeah, we should make one of those!'" said Robert Buckley. "Stick to what you know! Drama! Zombie romance!"

But as McIver pointed out, every good band could use a bongo player or someone on the triangle, so let's make this happen, iZombie fans! We can do this!

iZombie returns with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c on The CW.



