In her first interview as the assistant to the president (aka her father), Ivanka Trump sat down with Gayle King on Wednesday's CBS This Morning. During the pre-taped sit-down, which aired Wednesday, King asked Trump about the allegations that she and her husband Jared Kushner "are complicit in what is happening in the White House."

Trump first said she interpreted the accusation of being complicit as a good thing. "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit." However, a few beats later she admitted, "I don't know what it means to be complicit."

Accusations of complicity have followed Ivanka since before Donald Trump took office. She's come under fire multiple times for saying she's an advocate for women's rights while turning a blind eye while her father rolls back policies that benefit women. "Complicit" has become a term so closely associated with Ivanka that Scarlett Johansson recently played the First Daughter in a Saturday Night Live parody ad called "Complicit."

And yet, Ivanka Trump continues to deny understanding of the term or the accusations against her. Fortunately, Merriam-Webster dictionary was there to help her out.

📈'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don't know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

In another portion of the interview, Ivanka also defended her unique definition of "silence" in response to criticism that she doesn't speak up on important issues, including women's rights, LGBTQ rights and climate change. "I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence," Trump said. "I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard."

"We're in a very unique time where noise equals, in a lot of people's perception, advocacy. And I fundamentally disagree with that," Trump added. "I do think there's a time for public denouncement. I also think there's a time for discussion."

However, when pressed by King to identify an example of an issue where she has disagreed with her father and spoken up, Trump declined to say. "I think that for me this isn't about promoting my viewpoints," she explained. "I wasn't elected by the American people to be president. My father is gonna do a tremendous job. And I want to help him do that. But I don't think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree."

