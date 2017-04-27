It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ended its twelfth season last month. At the time, executive producer and star Glenn Howerton said the show may be taking an "extended hiatus" between Season 12 and Season 13 while the gang works on other projects.

Speaking with TVGuide.com on Thursday, Sunny star Kaitlin Olson confirmed that Season 13 will be arriving later.

"We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year," Olson said. "So at the end of this coming shooting season of The Mick I'll step right into Sunny after that."

Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Mick, which will air its season finale on Tuesday, will open its Season 2 writers' room in June and likely wrap in the spring. The past three seasons of Sunny have premiered in January, so if Season 13 follows that pattern, it won't premiere until 2019.

The hiatus is accommodating several other projects. Olson is busy with The Mick, the Fox comedy on which she's executive producer and star (though she's currently enjoying a six-week break). Her husband, creator and star Rob McElhenney, is doing a Broadway play. Howerton is working on an NBC pilot, and he may or may not return for Season 13, depending on how that goes, though Olson said the hiatus isn't to accommodate him.

An FXX representative said production dates and airdates for Season 13 of Sunny are still to be determined.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn't going away, even if it takes a little longer: it's already been renewed for Seasons 13 and 14, which will tie it with The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet for the longest-running live-action comedy in TV history.