Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress in a Drama for the psychological thriller Elle at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. It's the French icon's first Golden Globe win on her first nomination, though she's the most-nominated actress in the history of the César Awards, the French equivalent to the Academy Awards.

In Elle, Huppert plays a video game executive whose life takes some strange, revenge-fueled turns after she's raped in her home by a masked man. For her performance, Huppert received some of the best reviews of her long career and has also earned recognition from the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Gotham Independent Film Awards. Elle also won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

"Thank you to the people from all over the world in this room," she said in her acceptance speech, "from China to the Arabic world, from America to Europe. Do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders."

Huppert bested Amy Adams for Arrival, Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane,Ruth Negga for Loving and Natalie Portman for Jackie.