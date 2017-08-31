In the last scene of the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, the Night King used the undead dragon Viserion to burn down the Wall, allowing the army of the dead to pass through into Westeros. The most fearsome enemy humanity has ever seen entering the Seven Kingdoms is scary, sure, but that wasn't the worst part of the scene. The worst part was that our beloved red-haired wildling Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) may not have gotten out alive.

Tormund and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) were on the Wall when the Night King attacked it, and the ending left it ambiguous as to whether they died or not. It was a real Wall-hanger. And Hivju himself says he doesn't know Tormund's fate, but isn't optimistic. "Realistically speaking, if you're on top of an ice wall and it's many hundreds of meters tall ... I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn't look good, man," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

To borrow a phrase from another immensely popular (and violent) show, "If Tormund dies, we riot."

But there's hope yet! As Uproxx points out, it looks like Tormund and Beric ran along the top instead of trying to go down and made it to the part of the Wall that didn't fall, which director Jeremy Podeswa made sure to feature in a very telling shot.

Tormund's not going out like that. If Tormund's going to die, it's going to be saving Brienne of Tarth from a White Walker, and she's going to give him a kiss before he perishes. Game of Thrones gives the people what they want now, and we want Tormund to live!