After a far too long hiatus, The Voice is finally back!

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, the NBC hit airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c. As usual, the series will kick off with blind auditions before moving on to battle rounds, knockout rounds, the playoffs and live shows. The season will wrap up with an exciting live finale on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Original coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will return to The Voice, along with relative newcomer Miley Cyrus. American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson also makes her Voice coaching debut this season after a successful run on The Voice UK.

The season will also welcome a ton of famous faces to advise the aspiring singers. Cyrus' team will have the help of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, Shelton has recruited the Rascal Flatts, Hudson has Kelly Rowland and Levine's team will have Joe Jonas to guide them during the battle rounds.