The Big Bang Theory is making its annual move from Mondays to Thursdays this week.

CBS' comedy shifts from its early-season home on Mondays to its regular time Thursdays at 8/7c on Nov. 2, where it will stay for the rest of the season. It will be paired with its spin-off prequel, Young Sheldon, which will air at 8:30/7:30c.

The Big Bang Theory started the season on Mondays to accommodate CBS' broadcast rights to Thursday Night Football. But Thursday Night Football ended its half-season run on CBS last week and will move to NBC for the rest of the season, leaving Thursday nights open. Kevin Can Wait will take over the Monday at 8/7c timeslot and Superior Donuts joins the night at 9/8c.

There's no new episode of The Big Bang Theory on Monday, Oct. 30, and unfortunately no reruns on TBS, either. If you need to watch an episode, you can watch one on CBS All Access.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)