Sorry Gladiators, you've still got one more week until Scandal returns for its final season.

While TGIT officially returns Thursday, Sept. 27, the lineup kicks off with a special two-hour premiere of Grey's Anatomy and then Season 4 of How to Get Away with Murder. Scandal returns next week, Thursday, Oct. 5 at its usual time 9/8c.

It's a big season for Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) as she pulls the strings for the free world as Mellie's (Bellamy Young) Chief of Staff and as the secret head of the rejuvenated B613. The final season will be a fight for Olivia's soul as those around her worry if absolute power can corrupt absolutely.

The final season will have to wrap up whether Olivia deserves her white hat or a happy ending -- whether that's with Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) or Jake (Scott Foley). Quinn (Katie Lowes) is also head of QPA now and is trying to recruit clients. Meanwhile, Cyrus (Jeff Perry) tries to adjust to being vice president under the two most powerful women in the world.

It all kicks off next Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.