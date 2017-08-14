Into the Badlands is getting some fresh meat in Season 3 in the form of Lorraine Toussaint.

Deadline reports Toussaint will play the role of Cressida, a self-styled Prophetess and mentor to Pilgrim. She is his spiritual guide, political counsel and chief military strategist. Into the Badlands' third season scored itself a 16-episode order likely to premiere in the spring of 2018.

The show centers on the story of Sunny (Daniel Wu), a deadly warrior and his companion M.K (Aramis Knight), a teenage boy with dark powers. Together, they travel through dangerous feudal territory seeking enlightenment.

Toussaint most recently played Donna Rosewood on Rosewood and Carole Moore on Shots Fired. She ended her tenure on Orange is the New Black back in 2014 after playing Yvonne "Vee" Parker, the antagonist of Season 2.

Into the Badlands is scheduled to return in 2018 to AMC.