Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Into the Badlands returns for Season 2 on March 19, and from the looks of things, it's still a dazzling visual extravaganza.

In this tone-setting promo, The Widow (Emily Beecham) -- who seems to be recovered from the whupping she took from Sunny (Daniel Wu) -- trains with her swords while thinking about all the things she's dealing with: tension with the other Barons, getting revenge on Sunny, manipulating her daughter Tilda (Ally Ioannides) and capturing M.K. (Aramis Knight) to harness the power inside of him for her own ends.

Into the Badlands is a genre-bending martial arts drama from Smallville producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It completed its six-episode first season in December 2015. Season 2 is 10 episodes, and Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost has joined the cast.

Emily Beecham, Into the Badlands

Into the Badlands premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10/9c.