AMC has renewed martial arts drama Into the Badlands for a third season to air in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which is in the midst of its second season, will return next year for an extended run of 16 episodes, up from six episodes in Season 1 and 10 episodes in Season 2.

In its second season, Into the Badlands is averaging 3.6 million viewers per episode, making it the fourth most-watched series on cable, behind only The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and Fear the Walking Dead.

Nick Frost and Daniel Wu, Into the Badlands

Nick Frost brings a sense of humor to Into the Badlands

The dystopian action series stars Daniel Wu as the postapocalyptic Badlands' greatest warrior, and in its second season has expanded its scope to include a war between feudal states over slavery. It's created and executive-produced by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Into the Badlands airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.