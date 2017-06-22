Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

Sharon Leal is moving on from Supergirl and joining Instinct on CBS.

Leal will join Alan Cumming in the mid-season drama centered on Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming), a former CIA operative who is pulled back to his old life by NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) when she needs his help to take down a serial killer, TVGuide.com has learned.

Leal will play Lizzie's best friend and new boss. Her role was originally played by Khandi Alexander in the pilot but is being re-worked for the series. Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Daniel Ings (The Crown) round out the cast.

The role comes after Leal wrapped up a recurring character arc on Supergirl on CBS' sister network The CW. Leal played M'gann on the superhero series, a white martian with a conscience that developed a very close relationship with David Harewood's Martian Manhunter.

Instinct is based on the soon-to-be-published novel by James Patterson and is set to premiere in mid-season.

