Most superhero movies are pretty cut and dry when it comes to the villain; he's a seriously evil guy that must be defeated at all costs, no exceptions. The beauty of an extended TV series like ABC's Marvel's Inhumans, however, is that you get to spend much more time developing these villains and blurring the lines between protagonist and antagonist.

"Even though you start the series believing there's this pure protagonist, Blackbolt (Anson Mount), [and] pure antagonist, Maximus (Iwan Rheon), if you actually start to listen to the things Maximus is saying, they make a lot of sense," Mount says.

The main thrust of the series involves a power struggle between the royal family of Inhumans on the moon, with Maximus and his brother Blackbolt at the forefront of that struggle. It's kind of hard not to see Maximus as the mustache-twirling villain, but his rebellious rhetoric starts to make a lot of sense, even as early as the pilot episode.

"Is he the protagonist? Is he an antagonist?" Rheon says of his character. "You don't know, and I think that's what's interesting about him."

Hopefully we can shake off our connection with Rheon as Game of Thrones' Ramsay Bolton, so we can ask that same question.

