Everybody can relate to having a terrible relationship but Imposters takes that conceit to fantastically crazy heights, imagining what happens after a man (and another man and a woman) learn they've been duped by the same con artist who stole their hearts... and all their money.

At its heart, the show asks the uncomfortable question none of us really want to address: How well can you truly know somebody? The truth is, you can be married to someone for years and not fully know them or what they're capable of, executive producer Adam Brooks said at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday, and that's the dark, alluring premise of the show.

Inbar Lavi plays a beautiful and dangerous minx, whom we first meet as Ava (aka Maddie). It's not long before her husband Ezra (Rob Heaps) learns she's vanished with all their money and enough sensitive information to destroy his family if he goes to police. Just when he's on the brink of doing the unthinkable, he finds Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) -- two other former flames of hers who've also been duped. Together, they set out to confront her but in the process face their own truths and end up learning more about themselves than they could've imagined. Later, Maddie meets a potential love interest, Patrick (Stephen Bishop), which threatens to derail her assignment, to the chagrin of her mysterious boss, The Doctor.

"Everyone on the show gets deceived," Lavi said. "Everyone is a little bit conniving." But she said, the lesson she hopes come through is that, "It's ok. Clean yourself off. Get back out there. You still might find someone who won't hurt you." (How reassuring!)

Stephen Bishop and Inbar Lavi, Imposters



While Maddie is great at spotting the weaknesses in other people that give her an opportunity to pounce and pry them open, she's not quite sure who she is, which flips the script once she falls for someone else. In some ways, the show was an opportunity to talk about the ways we reinvent ourselves -- social media being a primary, modern-day example. "This was an opportunity to engage with that idea, in a sideways way," said executive producer and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce star Paul Adelstein.

Imposters debuts Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10/9c on Bravo.