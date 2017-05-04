Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are going to be parents!

Reed made the exciting announcement via Instagram Thursday, with a sweet photo of Somerhalder kissing her swollen belly.

"Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you," the actress captioned the shot. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you...Love, Your parents."

Somerhalder, who just finished an eight-season stint as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, shared the same photo on his own Instagram account. His announcement noted how proud he is to be embarking on this new journey in his life.

"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," he wrote. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."

The couple just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last week. What are the chances they'll name the baby Damon if it's a boy?