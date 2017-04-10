I Love Dick, the new series from Transparent creator Jill Soloway, is a series about sex, if you can believe it.

The provocatively-titled Amazon show is based on a classic novel by Chris Kraus about documentary filmmaker Chris (Kathryn Hahn), her author husband Sylvère (Griffin Dunne), and Dick (Kevin Bacon), an enigmatic artist who runs a fellowship in Marfa, Texas at which Sylvère is a participant. Chris becomes obsessed with Dick, and writes letters to him she never plans to send -- until it becomes clear that the letters are the best art she's ever made.

I Love Dick is concerned with big themes of marriage, monogamy, art and, of course, sex. On Monday, Amazon released a new full trailer for the series, in which Bacon's titular character "is like a Roman god bringing the spirit of sex into our lives."

The pilot episode is available to watch now on Amazon Prime.

I Love Dick officially premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, May 12.