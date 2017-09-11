Now Playing The Walking Dead Fans Choose Who Lives… And Who Dies

The Walking Dead is halting production thanks to Irma.

AMC shut down production on the zombie drama and the network's upcoming Lodge 49, both of which film in Atlanta, in preparation for inclement weather, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The storm has been officially downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a tropical storm, but Georgia governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

A decision is expected to be made later tonight or tomorrow on when production can be resumed for the shows. This is the second time that The Walking Dead has had to pause production on its eighth season. The show also stopped earlier this summer after the death of stuntman John Bernecker.

The storm is also putting a halt on production for The CW's The Originals, which also shoots in Atlanta. The vampire soap's parent studio Warner Brothers is evaluating when it will be safe to pick up again.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)