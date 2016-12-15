Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

CBS has announced the identities of the hunters and the hunted who'll take part in the upcoming competition Hunted.

On one side is a team of former intelligence and operations experts from the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and the Navy SEALs. On the other, a bunch of random private citizens.

Hunted follows nine teams of two as they try to evade being captured by agents using sophisticated technology and traditional shoe leather investigation to hunt them down. Each team that manages to avoid being captured for 28 days will receive $250,000.

This show premieres Sunday, Jan. 22, two days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, before moving to its regular Wednesday timeslot on Jan. 25.

The team of hunters, called the Command Center, will be led by Robert W. Clark, a retired senior FBI official who oversaw the Gang and Violent Crime units during his tenure. Other senior operatives are former U.S. Marshals commander Lenny DePaul and former Chief Information Officer for the George W. Bush White House Theresa Payton. They will be aided by a team of intelligence specialists heavy on former CIA analysts.

The fugitives are a diverse bunch of civilians including a former Miss South Carolina, a former gang member turned criminal defense attorney, the COO of a refugee aid nonprofit, an escape-room business owner and a man named Stephen King.

Hunted premieres Sunday, Jan. 22 on CBS after the NFL's AFC Championship game, so sometime around 10/9c, depending on when the game ends. It moves to its regular time Wednesdays at 8/7c starting Jan. 25.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)