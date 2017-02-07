One of the best sci-fi shows currently on-air is finally back. Humans returns to AMC for its second season on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10/9c, and we have your exclusive first look at what's to come.

After Niska (Emily Berrington) made off with the consciousness code, we knew it was only a matter of time before other synths began to wake up. Picking up three months after the first season finale, Season 2 will show exactly what the spread of self-aware synths looks like -- and what it will take for them to survive, for both the newly awoken and for our heroes.

"You get to see a different side to Mia, actually, than you've ever seen before," Gemma Chan says in this exclusive season preview. "So what's gone is the gentle, caring Mia that's being pushed to one side and you see a much colder, steelier side to her. And she realizes that to survive, you have to be stronger."

Check out everything else there is to know about Humans Season 2 in the video above.