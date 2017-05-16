Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The month formerly associated with the kick-off to summer is now the month where you can binge watch and catch up on all the shows you missed during the fall. The third season of Black-ish, the final season of Rizzoli & Islesand a new season of Tyrant all hit Hulu in June along with summer hit series The Carmichael Show, American Ninja Warriorand Hollywood Game Night. To scratch that nostalgia itch, the streaming service is also adding all five seasons of former TGIF hit Hangin' with Mr. Cooper.

There's also plenty to choose from on the movie front. Hariot the Spy will hit the streaming service as well as two Ace Ventura films and the Legally Blondefranchise.

Footloose, Gladiator and The Mighty Ducks are among the titles leaving at the end of the month.

Black-ish, ABC

The full list is below.

Note: Titles with an * are available with a Showtime subscription.

Available June 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Aeon Flux (2005)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

Black Rain (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bolero (1984)

Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

Boogeyman 3 (2009)

Bullwhip (1958)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Chaos (2008)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Con Air (1997)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperado (1995)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Double Team (1997)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist (1979)

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake (1979)

El Gringo (2012)

The Fatal Flying Guillotine (1977)

Fighting of Shaolin Monks (1976)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Fled (1996)

The Freshman (1990)

Free Willy (1993)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Ghost Rider (2007)

The Glass House (2001)

Hammett (1982)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harriot the Spy (1996)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry & Me (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

Ingenious (2009)

The Invincible Armour (1977)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Invincible Obsessed Fighter (1982)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Lost in America (1985)

Madeline (1998)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Medallion (2003)

Mo' Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1994)

Of Cooks and Kung Fu (1979)

On the Waterfront (1954)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Over the Top (1987)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

The Philly Kid (2012)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Random Hearts (1999)

Regarding Henry (1991)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shivers (1975)

Silverado (1985)

Starman (1984)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Stray Bullets (2016)

Tracker (2011)

Transit (2012)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

World Trade Center (2006)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Zoom (2006)

Available June 2

Black-ish: Complete Season 3 (ABC)

Available June 3

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (Hulu Documentary)

Available June 4

Arbor Demon (2016)

Urge (2016)

Available June 5

Arbitrage (2012)

A Case of You (2013)

North (1994)

Available June 6

Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 7 (TNT)

Tyrant: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available June 7

13 Assassins (2010)

Available June 8

What Happened Last Night (2016)

Available June 9

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Free the Nipple (2014)

Available June 11

Traspecos (2016)

Available June 13

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available June 14

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Control Room (2004)

Available June 15

Bayou Maharajah (2013)

Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story (2016)

The Girls in the Band (2011)

The Hunting of the President (2004)

Outatime (2016)

Available June 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

The Strain: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Asmodexia (2014)

Available June 17

Kundo (2014)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

Available June 18

Grand Piano (2013)

Available June 22

Little Big Shots: Forever Young: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available June 23

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Manny (2014)

Song One (2014)

Tarzan (1999)

Available June 26

Journey to the West (2013)

Available June 29

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Available June 30

Hangin' With Mr. Cooper: Complete Seasons 1-5 (ABC)

The Pact 2 (2014)

**Here's what is leaving Hulu in June:

June 30

Affliction (1997)

Air Bud (1997)

The Big Empty (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Dummy (2003)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Footloose (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

Gladiator (2000)

Hubble (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

The Preachers Wife (1996)

Radio Days (1987)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Trading Places (1983)

Trail of Blood (2011)

Witness (1985)