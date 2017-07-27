Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Hulu just bought television history.

The streaming service is bringing back TGIF, the programming block on ABC that dominated Friday nights for the entirety of the '90s, starting Friday, Sept. 29, it announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. for the exclusive streaming subscription video on-demand rights to all episodes of Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. That's over 800 episodes of goofy family comedy. This is the first time these shows will be available to stream through a subscription service in the U.S. (They're currently available for purchase on Amazon.)

"These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night," Craig Erwich, Hulu's SVP of Content, said in a statement. "Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu."

This deal comes on the heels of Hulu's acquisition of a huge pile of 20th Century Fox's TV archive, including Bones, Glee, How I Met Your Mother and M*A*S*H. In case it wasn't already clear, Hulu wants to be your only streaming source for old TV shows.

Missing from the deal are other TGIF shows like Boy Meets World, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Dinosaurs, which are not distributed by Warner Bros., though Sabrina is already available on Hulu.