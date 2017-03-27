Hulu is teaming up with Funny or Die to bring you a new 10-episode series from comedienne Sarah Silverman, the streaming service announced Monday.

The show's working title is I Love You, America and will allow Silverman to explore the political and emotional rifts between people in America, while also having a good time. The official logline for the show, which was ordered straight to series, says that Silverman is "looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously," and do it all in a hilarious way, of course.

Silverman is teaming up with Funny or Die founders Adam McKay and Will Ferrell to produce the series. Amy Zvi will also act as executive producer.

The comedienne and actress was a very vocal Democrat during the 2016 presidential election. At first she was a huge supporter of Bernie Sanders, and then quickly changed to Hillary Clinton once Clinton won the Democratic nomination. Silverman made headlines during the Democratic National Convention when she "went off book" during her speech and called out the "Bernie or Bust" protestors in the audience.

Considering Silverman's public liberal views, I Love You, America will work to bridge the gap between people on the left and the more conservative voters who supported Donald Trump during the election.

Hulu has not yet set a premiere date for the series.